MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, March 29, called on suppliers to provide medical-grade fabric needed to help local designers produce personal protective equipment for health workers battling the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Robredo made the call during her Biserbisyong Leni radio show, saying that tapping local designers was one proposed solution the Office of the Vice President was looking into after it faced difficulty purchasing PPEs.

Robredo’s office has raised over P37 million to fund the purchase of PPEs for health care workers as of Saturday, March 28. Despite this, only some 32,325 of the 83,859 sets lined up for distribution were obtained due to the worldwide shortage of the resource.

Designs ready

Robredo said several designers have since responded to her office’s call to create PPEs, with prototypes already completed and checked by doctors for safety. A crucial part of assessing local designers’ prototypes was ensuring that PPEs were made with medical-grade cloth.

The Vice President’s office said doctors recommended the use of “Toray” fabric or a type of nylon taffeta that is similar to tyvek – a material used for PPEs but is hard to come by in the Philippines.

“Ang napili ng mga doktor, iyon ang tawag…Toray…. Ang Toray, isang klase raw ito ng parang nylon taffeta. So ngayon, naghahanap kami. Mayroon na kaming mga nahanap kahapon pero napakarami ng kailangan namin,” Robredo said.

“Kapag may nakikinig po na mayroong kilalang supplier ng mga tela, naghahanap po kami ng nylon taffeta kasi marami tayong gagawin,” she added.

(Doctors recommended Toray…. Toray is a type of nylon taffeta. So now we’re looking for that. We found some yesterday but we will need a lot of this. To those who are listening and know of some suppliers, we are looking for nylon taffeta because we have a lot of [PPEs] to produce.)

Robredo said producing the PPEs locally will make their office less dependent on importing the items, which can take weeks to arrive. It will also provide work for women who can stitch together PPEs in their homes.

The PPEs to be designed by the Office of the Vice President, Robredo said, will also be washable and will have instructions for proper disinfection.

With the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, health workers are in dire need of PPEs, which are essential to keeping them safe when treating patients. For weeks now, hospitals have called for public donations, raising the alarm on the dangerously low supply of PPEs.

As of Sunday, March 29, the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines increased to 1,418. The confirmed cases included 71 deaths and 42 recoveries. – Rappler.com