MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) assured health facilities on Sunday, March 29, that they will receive personal protective equipment (PPEs) to respond to and treat coronavirus cases in the country.

In a briefing on Sunday afternoon, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that due to recent donations to and procurements by the DOH, "lahat kayo ay mabibigyan natin ng mga kaukulang mga pangangailangan ng inyong mga hospital (we will be able to give all of you what are needed by your hospitals)."

"Patuloy po tayong mamamahagi ng ating PPEs upang siguraduhing ang ating mga hospital ay may supply na sapat para sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na panggagamot sa ating mga kababayan," she added.

(We will continue to distribute PPEs to make sure that our hospitals have enough supply to treat our countrymen daily.)

Vergeire listed down the hospitals and health offices that already received PPEs and other supplies from the DOH on Saturday, March 28:

Antipolo City Hospital System - Annex 4, Mambugan

DOH Central Luzon Regional Office

Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

National Center for Mental Health

Tondo Medical Center

Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

Quirino Memorial Medical Center

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

Medical Center Taguig

East Avenue Medical Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

DOH Cordillera Administrative Region

In recent weeks, with the shortage of PPEs and masks, some health facilities, volunteers, and groups have improvised and donated PPEs for the use of frontliners. – Rappler.com