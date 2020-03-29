MANILA, Philippines – At least 55 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the novel coronavirus disease, raising the total number of overseas cases from 280 to 335.

The Department of Foreign Affairs' (DFA) latest tally on Sunday, March 29, showed majority of the new cases were found in the Asia Pacific (43 cases) and the Americas (7 cases).

The DFA counted 5 new cases in Europe, while no new cases were recorded in the Middle East as of Sunday.

Of the 335 cases, 220 Filipinos are still undergoing treatment, while 111 have recovered. Four deaths have also been recorded: one each in France and India, and one each in a European and Middle Eastern country.

Cases were seen across 30 countries

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

(8 countries included)

Total: 173

Undergoing treatment: 83

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 89

Deaths: 1

Europe

(12 countries included)

Total: 86

Undergoing treatment: 78

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 6

Deaths: 2

Middle East

(8 countries included)

Total: 47

Undergoing treatment: 44

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 1

Americas

(2 countries included)

Total: 29

Undergoing treatment: 14

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 15

Deaths: 0

Of the 335 cases, 144 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines increased to 1,418. The confirmed cases include 71 deaths and 42 recoveries.

The global death toll due to the disease has surpassed 31,000 people, while more than 667,000 people have been infected across 183 countries and territories. – Rappler.com