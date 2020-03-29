ZAMBALES, Philippines – The Zambales Provincial Heath Office (PHO) confirmed the province's first death from the novel coronavirus.

Zambales PHO head Dr Noel Bueno said a 90-year-old Filipino male from the town of Castillejos, with no history of travel or exposure to a case, succumbed to COVID-19 last Friday, March 27.

The man had shown symptoms such as fever, cough, colds, difficulty breathing, and chills as early as March 16, according to Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr.

The patient was taken to Unihealth-Baypointe Hospital and Medical Center on March 20. Baypointe is a hospital inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone where COVID-19 patients are being brought from Bataan, Zambales, and Olongapo City.

He was tested on March 21, but the result was released only on Sunday, March 29, two days after his death and a day after his remains were cremated.

Castillejos Mayor Eleanor Dominguez said the municipality is now doing contact tracing of everyone that the man came in contact with.

Dominguez also said he will implement a "total lockdown around the area surrounding the residence" of the deceased.

The man was the third coronavirus case in Zambales, and the first from Castillejos. – Rappler.com