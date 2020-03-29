BACOLOD, Philippines – Four people, including a government employee and a village watchman, were arrested on Sunday, March 29, in Barangay Villamonte in Bacolod City for allegedly selling overpriced ethyl alcohol.

Nabbed were Mary Grace Alojipan, 43, a government employee of Pontevedra town; village watchman Janice Fernandez, 48; and George Chua, 55, all from Barangay Poblacion 1 in Pontevedra. Ricardo Uy, 52, of Barangay 17 in Bacolod City, was also arrested.

They allegedly sold 18-liter containers of alcohol at P3,900 each.

Based on the suggested retail price from the Department of Trade and Industry, a container of the disinfectant should cost P2,673, at P148.50 per liter.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Ramiro Gocotano, officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Bacolod, said Alojipan was the subject of their operation following a tip that she was selling overpriced alcohol online.

They initiated a transaction with her to buy 25 containers of alcohol, he said.

During the operation, a total of 49 containers of ethyl alcohol worth P130,000 and the boodle money were recovered from the 4 suspects.

Gocotano said the alcohol poses a risk because it was not properly processed to be used by the public.

The suspects, who are now in the custody of CIDG-Bacolod, will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act.

Gocotano warned individuals not to take advantage of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Last Tuesday, March 24, 3 persons were also arrested in an entrapment operation in Bacolod City for allegedly selling overpriced ethyl alcohol. – Rappler.com