MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – All 8 people aboard a medical evacuation plane were killed in a crash during takeoff at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday evening, March 29.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the incident "happened at the end of Runway 24 while the aircraft was taking off" at around 8 pm.

The plane, with registry number RP-C5880, was bound for Haneda Airport in Japan.

"Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident," MIAA said.

On Twitter, Senator Richard Gordon said those onboard included a flight medic, nurse, doctor, 3 flight crew, and a patient and the patient's companion.

MIAA said its fire and rescue team was immediately dispatched to the site after the crash "to douse the flames with chemical foam."

The fire was put out by 9:02 pm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The BFP's initial report also stated that the plane was operated by Lion Air.

The runway has been temporarily closed, as investigators conduct a probe at the site.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com