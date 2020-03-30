MANILA, Philippines – Doctors and medical staff of a hospital in Laguna sent off their first patient who recovered from the coronavirus disease with a round of applause.

Unihealth Southwoods Hospital in Biñan City, Laguna did not say much in their Facebook post that accompanied the video of this moment between the medical staff and their female patient.

Its caption simply read: “Heartwarming applause for our 1st cured and recovered covid patient. The patient was discharged after two negative tests. Kudos to our frontline workers and medical professionals!”

Some in their white coats, others in scrubs – but all wearing face masks – doctors, nurses, and hospital staff fell in line along a corridor to clap and cheer for the patient as she was wheeled out of the building.

While her mask covered half her face, the patient’s eyes smiled and she gave a small wave with both her hands to the medical staff.

“Mommy, God bless!” a male voice was heard in the video.

Heartwarming applause for our 1st cured and recovered covid patient. The patient was discharged after two negative tests. Kudos to our frontline workers and medical professionals! ❤️ Jade Canoy Dingson Posted by Unihealth Southwoods Nsd on Saturday, March 28, 2020

The video was uploaded on Sunday, March 29, on the Facebook page of the Unihealth Southwoods Nursing Service Department.

The Laguna provincial government reported 2 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, March 21.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health (DOH) said that 42 patients have recovered from COVID-19. However, it recorded 343 new cases, the single biggest spike, so far, bringing the total number of cases to 1,418. The health department said 71 people have died. (READ: 343 new coronavirus cases in PH, bringing total to 1,418)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic and appealed for a global effort to stop the outbreak. – Rappler.com