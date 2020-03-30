MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga del Sur recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday, March 30. (READ: TIMELINE: 1st confirmed COVID-19 cases in provinces, cities, towns in the Philippines)

The announcement on the province’s official coronavirus update Facebook page was attributed to Governor Victor Yu.

On Sunday, March 29, the provincial government also made a “very urgent” appeal to all those on Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR 289 from Manila-Ozamis on March 14, to proceed to the Department of Health (DOH) office, city health office, or rural health unit in their areas.

As of Sunday morning, Zamboanga del Sur said it had a total of 6 patients under investigation (PUI) confined in hospitals for a total of 74 PUIs; 1 PUI has been discharged. The province has 4,079 persons under monitoring (PUMs) and 923 PUMs who have completed their 14-day quarantine.

The Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday afternoon that there were 1,418 confirmed coronavirus cases, 71 deaths, and 42 patients have recovered. (READ: 343 new coronavirus cases in PH, bringing total to 1,418) – Rappler.com