BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda on Monday, March 30, placed the town under a 2-day extreme enhanced community quarantine after two residents tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The measure was undertaken to allow health authorities to conduct contact tracing and disinfect the town.

The lockdown, no matter how brief, meant that it would affect the delivery of vegetables from La Trinidad in Benguet province to Manila and other parts of the country.

Vegetable truckers are negotiating that they be allowed to transport their produce on Monday and Tuesday, March 31. (READ: Duterte places Luzon on lockdown to battle coronavirus)

Confirmatory results

Salda said that the confirmatory results of the patients arrived on Saturday, March 28.

He identified them as a 34-year-old female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and a 6-year-old girl from the villages of Poblacion and Puguis, respectively.

The OFW, originally from Bokod, Benguet, arrived from Hongkong last March 19. She reportedly hired a van from Manila to Baguio. Part of the contact tracing is to look for the two drivers who brought her to Benguet.

The patient was immediately brought to a hospital in La Trinidad after manifesting COVID-19 symptoms. She was discharged on Thursday, March 26.

The young girl attended a burial in Cavite from March 9 to 12 and had fever while still there. She was brought home last March 14 and admitted to a hospital in Baguio until March 19.

Both patients are in stable condition. – Rappler.com