BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Abra provincial government announced on Monday, March 30, its second case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Abra Gov. Joy Bernos said that the second patient is a 48-year-old male from Sal-lapadan town. He is now confined at the Abra Provincial Hospital.

The patient is a friend of the 39-year-old OFW who is the first COVID-19 patient in the Cordillera.

The two men reportedly had a drinking session in a wake in Licuan-Baay last March 13.

As of Sunday, March 29, the Department of Health (DOH) said that the country has 1,418 coronavirus cases; 42 patients have recovered while 71 people have died. (READ: 343 new coronavirus cases in PH, bringing total to 1,418)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic and appealed for a global effort to stop the outbreak. – Rappler.com