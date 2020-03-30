CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) Region 10 confirmed 3 more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Northern Mindanao on Monday, March 30.

This brings to 13 the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

DOH Region 10 Director Adriano Suba-an said that of the 3 new cases, 2 are confined at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC), the region’s biggest tertiary hospital and now, its referral hospital for coronavirus cases.

One of the patients in NMMC is a 67-year-old female from Iligan City who was admitted in NMMC last March 19. She was in Metro Manila and Bulacan between February 28 to March 3.

The other is a 67-year-old male from Tubod, Lanao del Norte who was confined at the NMMC on March 26. Health authorities are still checking his travel history because he was not exposed to any other confirmed COVID-19 case.

The patient in Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center is a 45-year-old male from Jimenez, Misamis Occidental who was admitted to the hospital on March 24. He had traveled to Thailand and Metro Manila.

Dr Jose Chan, NMMC chief of hospital said that there are now 4 COVID-19 patients confined at the NMMC.

The two other patients are PH 597, a 71-year-old male and a Cagayan de Oro resident, and PH 598, a 66-year-old female from Lanao del Sur. She arrived in Laguindingan Airport on March 13 and was confined at the Polymedic Medical Plaza on March 13. She was transferred to NMMC on March 15. She is now recovering.

PH 598's husband, 66, and their 16-year-old daughter, who were both with her when they flew in from Manila are now under quarantine.

Chan said that NMMC has admitted 54 patients under investigation (PUIs) from January 31 to March 29, and 29 of them have been discharged. There were 8 PUIs who had died.

Chan added that 16 PUIs are currently confined in NMMC:

6 from Cagayan de Oro

1 from Lanao del Norte

3 from Lanao del Sur

2 from Iligan City1 from Bukidnon

3 from Misamis Occidental

Last week, Suba-an said that 14 PUIs in Northern Mindanao had tested negative for the novel coronavirus. – Rappler.com