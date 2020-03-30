MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, March 30, announced that it has bought P1.8 billion worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for health workers who are at the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

"Kasalukuyan pong hinihintay ang delivery ng mga PPE sets na ito. Bagama't bibigyang prayoridad ang mga health care workers sa ating mga pampublikong ospital, mayroon din po tayong nakalaan para sa mga pampribadong ospital maging ang mga ospital na labas sa Luzon," DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

(We are now waiting for the delivery of these PPEs. While priority will be given to health care workers in public hospitals, we also allocated PPEs to private hospitals as well as hospitals outside Luzon.)

The PPE set includes a head gear, goggles, N95 masks, gloves, aprons, and a laboratory gown.

Vergeire said that hospitals may send their request for PPEs by emailing DOH at covid19logistics@gmail.com.



"Ang pagbibigay po ng request ay para na rin po mapabilis, tama, at angkop ang aming maipapadala sa mga ospital (The request will be for faster, proper, and accurate delivery of PPEs to hospitals)," she added.

In recent weeks, with the shortage of PPEs and masks, some health facilities, volunteers, and groups have improvised and donated PPEs for medical frontliners. (READ: DOH assures hospitals of PPEs for coronavirus response)

As of Monday, the Philippines has 1,546 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 78 deaths and 42 recoveries. – Rappler.com