MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Monday, March 30, counted 13 more Filipinos who tested positive for the novel coronavirus abroad, bringing their total number to 348 from 335.

Latest numbers from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed there were also 5 new deaths recorded, all in Europe

The new cases were mostly in Europe as well (11 cases) as well, along with one new case each in the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East.

Of the 348 cases, 228 patients are still receiving treatment while 111 have since recovered. There are now a total of 9 deaths recorded – one each in France and India, 6 more in Europe, and one more in a Middle Eastern country.

Cases are spread across 30 countries.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

8 countries included

Total: 174

Undergoing treatment: 84

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 89

Deaths: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 97

Undergoing treatment: 84

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 6

Deaths: 7

Middle East

8 countries included

Total: 48

Undergoing treatment: 45

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 1

Americas

2 countries included

Total: 29

Undergoing treatment: 14

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 15

Deaths: 0

Of the 348 cases, 144 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines has recorded 1,546 coronavirus cases as of Monday, including 78 deaths and 42 recoveries.

The global death toll due to the disease surpassed 33,000 people while confirmed cases topped 700,000 people across 183 countries and territories. – Rappler.com