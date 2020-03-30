MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, March 30, asked for additional medical equipment such as ventilators and respirators as the cases of the novel coronavirus in the country continue to rise.

"When it comes to equipment, basically po ang binibigay sa atin at ang tanging hingi rin naman kung sakali'y tayo [ay] nakakapag-request ay mga ventilators (Basically what we received and what we are requesting are ventilators)," DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in press briefing aired on the government-run PTV-4 on Monday, March 30.

Vergeire said ventilators and respirators would be needed to treat severe cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“Gusto po natin na dumami pa rin ang ating ventilators at respirators sa iba’t ibang mga parte ng ating bansa to prepare for that eventuallity kung kakailanganin po natin at tumaas ang kritikal na kaso dito sa ating bansa,” she added.

(We want to increase the number of ventilators and respirators in many parts of the country to prepare for that eventuality of needing more should the number of critical cases rise.)

Ventilators are crucial to supporting COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition because these help them breathe when their lungs fail. (READ: IN NUMBERS: What hospitals need to treat COVID-19 patients)

Meanwhile, the DOH also announced it has bought P1.8 billion worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for health workers who are at the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

In recent weeks, with the shortage of PPEs and masks, some health facilities, volunteers, and groups have improvised and donated PPEs for the use of frontliners. (READ: DOH assures hospitals of PPEs for coronavirus response)

As of Monday, the Philippines has 1,546 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 78 deaths and 42 recoveries. – Rappler.com