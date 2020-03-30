PANGASINAN, Philippines – The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) said on Monday, March 30, that there 4 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 13 the total number of COVID-19 patients in the province. COVID-19 is the disease brought by the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Anna de Guzman said that the following are the 4 new COVID-19 patients:

10 th case: a 75-year-old resident of Barangay Poblacion, Infanta. He had no travel history to any place with confirmed coronavirus cases

a 75-year-old resident of Barangay Poblacion, Infanta. He had no travel history to any place with confirmed coronavirus cases 11 th case: a 67-year-old female, resident of Barangay Coldit, Asingan. She had come from London.

a 67-year-old female, resident of Barangay Coldit, Asingan. She had come from London. 12 th case: a resident of Barangay Cablong in Pozorrubio town

a resident of Barangay Cablong in Pozorrubio town 13th case: a 75-year-old resident of Bayambang town. She came from Metro Manila.

The other COVID-19 patients are currently admitted in different hospitals in the province.

De Guzman said that medical certificates will now be required for anyone who would want to enter the provincial border, in addition to presenting their quarantine pass, after a patient under investigation (PUI) from Bugallon town managed to pass through several quarantine checkpoints before the result of his coronavirus test came out.

The next day, he learned he was COVID-19 positive.

De Guzman said that the laboratory results of 3 patients under investigation (PUIs) who died on March 25, 26, and 29, from towns of Lingayen, Bani, and Bayambang, respectively, have yet to be released.

As of Monday morning, the Pangasinan PHO recorded 14 PUIs admitted in hospitals. There are 44,712 persons under monitoring (PUMs) undergoing a 14-day quarantine. (READ: 343 new coronavirus cases in PH, bringing total to 1,418) – Rappler.com