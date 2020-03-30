DAVAO CITY, Philippines – With 40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Davao City, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte recorded the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the Davao region, a statement from the Department of Health (DOH) Region 11 said.

Davao City’s numbers pushed the region's COVID-19 cases to 48. COVID-19 is the disease brought by the novel coronavirus.

The DOH 11 statement was dated Sunday, March 29. It did not include the patients’ profiles.

As of Thursday morning, March 26, Davao City confirmed 4 COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Sara Duterte said on Monday, March 30, that there has been local transmission in Davao City and that a declaration of an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) was imminent.

Duterte said that the city government will announce when it would impose the ECQ but assured residents that they should expect the issuance of food and medicine (FM) passes once it takes effect.

On its Facebook page, the Davao City government said that the FM passes will be distributed through purok (cluster) leaders “as much as possible, by house to house.”

“If a house to house distribution is not possible, Purok Leaders may devise their own ways of distribution — provided physical distancing is strictly observed,” the advisory said.

Each family will get one FM pass, as well as those living in boarding houses and working in the city.

Also on Monday afternoon, Duterte signed Executive Order No. 22 that ordered the suspension of all domestic air and travel to and from Davao City.

The following is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Davao region:

Davao City – 40

Davao del Sur – 2

Davao del Norte – 3

Davao del Oro – 1

Davao Oriental – 2

Only Davao Occidental remains COVID-19 free.

On Tuesday, March 24, DOH- Region 11 said it was ready for a limited coronavirus testing. The Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City was promised 5,000 test kits for coronavirus after the completion of initial validations tests. – Rappler.com