PAMPANGA, Philippines – A 93-year-old man from Tarlac City died on Sunday, March 29 before the result of his coronavirus test was released. The next day, provincial officials received word from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) that he was COVID-19 positive.

The patient, a resident of Barangay San Nicolas, Bamban, Tarlac, was confined at the St. Raphael Foundation and Medical Center in Mabalacat City where he passed away.

He was still classified as a patient under investigation (PUI) at the time of his death. He was suffering from emphysema and heart disorder.

Tarlac Governor Susan Yap said that they received the test results from RITM on Monday, March 30, confirming that the patient was positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Yap said that a 76-year-old woman from Barangay Poblacion A, Camiling town was also confirmed to have COVID-19 in the latest test results from RITM. The woman had a travel history abroad.

She has, however, recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Friday, March 27.

The latest confirmations brought to 9 the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tarlac province as of Monday, March 30. (READ: PH coronavirus cases up by 128; total now 1,546)

Aside from the 93-year-old, a 64-year-old man from Barangay San Miguel, Tarlac City, who was confirmed to have the coronavirus had also died. He had close contact with a person from Italy.

Two others have also recovered: a 39-year-old man from Barangay Pinasling, Gerona town, who travelled to Metro Manila; and a 78-year-old man from Barangay Poblacion A Camiling town who had travel history to Italy.

Yap said that while they have been discharged from the hospitals, they are still under strict monitoring by their respective barangay officials.

The 4 other COVID-19 patients are still confined in different hospitals in Tarlac City.

They are:

a 75-year-old woman from Barangay Patalan, Paniqui town, who travelled to Italy

a 28-year-old man from Barangay Sto. Rosario, Capas town who had a travel history to Indonesia and Metro Manila

a 59-year-old man from Malolos, Bulacan

a 41-year-old man from San Rafael, Tarlac City, who travelled to Quezon City

The number of PUIs in Tarlac with severe symptoms rose to 84, there are 266 mild PUIs, and the number of persons under monitoring (PUMs) reached 17,188 in the latest provincial government update.



Tarlac provinced was placed under Extreme Enhanced Community Quarantine at 12:01 am on March 29.

Yap had said that out of the some 1.4 million residents of Tarlac, there are only a few health workers who could attend to their medical needs.

It was in Tarlac where Filipino reptriates from the Diamond Princess cruise ship were quarantined in February. – Rappler.com