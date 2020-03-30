DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – An all- female artist group in Pangasinan is dedicating their annual exhibit's 3rd year to the female medical workers in the frontline battle against the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Organizer Aileen de la Cruz said that Sarag Mi 2020: An Online Group Exhibit will take place starting Tuesday, March 31, at 7pm, until April 13.

“Sarag mi” is a Pangasinense phrase that means, “We can”. The project aims to empower women.

“Our main theme for this year is the portrayal of women in different professions amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” dela Cruz said.

De la Cruz said that all the artworks will be uploaded on the Sarag Mi Facebook page. Each artwork will have an accompanying caption, artist details, date of creation, and the artist’s statement or definition.

A buyer can take a screenshot of the chosen artwork then send a private message to the page.

“This will be done on a first come, first served basis,” said dela Cruz. She said that once the purchase has been confirmed, the buyer can make an online payment.

Proceeds of the exhibit will be used to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the medical personnel of Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC).

Aside from the exhibit, Sarag Mi: 2020 also invites anyone interested to post their performances as part of the fundraising activity. Mechanics for the performance submission are mentioned in the poster below:

De la Cruz also encouraged non-buyers to donate so that they could raise more funds to purchase the much-needed PPEs.

Interested individuals may send their donations through Banco De Oro bank account number 0125-0005-5805, under the name Lovely S. Bulatao.

They may also send a private message to the Sarag Mi Facebook page for more inquiries: https://www.facebook.com/saragmi2020

Sarag Mi: 2020 is organized and fully supported by the Biskeg Art Collective, !AGINI, and other independent artist groups in Pangasinan. – Rappler.com