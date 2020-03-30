MANILA, Philippines – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pasig reached 41 on Monday, March 30, with 8 new cases since its previous tally from Thursday, March 26.

Four more patients succumbed to COVID-19 – the disease caused by the novel coronavirus – since Thursday, bringing the city's death count to 7.

Meanwhile, 5 more patients were cleared of the virus, for a total of 8 recoveries.

The city had 82 persons under monitoring (PUM), and 154 patients under investigation (PUI) for the virus as of Monday. Last Thursday's figures were 94 PUMs and 125 PUIs.

The number of PUMs and PUIs who were cleared of the disease rose: 71 cleared PUMs and 67 cleared PUIs as of Monday, up from 45 cleared PUMs and 65 cleared PUIs on Thursday.

A PUI is someone who has two or all of the following:

History of travel in the past 14 days to countries with local transmissions and risk of importation of the virus

History of exposure to a confirmed case

Symptoms of respiratory illness (cough and/or colds) and/or fever

Meanwhile, a PUM is someone who has a history of travel to a virus-hit country or exposure to a coronavirus patient.

"All confirmed cases, PUIs, and PUMs are accounted for. They are either in the hospital, in our quarantine facility, or under strict home quarantine, monitored by our City Health Office," the Pasig Public Information Office said on its official Facebook page. (READ: Pasig launches e-trikes for the sick, food vouchers for public students)

Of the city's 30 barangays, 19 have confirmed cases of the coronavirus: Bagong Ilog, Dela Paz, Kalawaan, Kapasigan, Manggahan, Maybunga, Oranbo, Palatiw, Pinagbuhatan, Pineda, Rosario, Sagad, San Antonio, San Miguel, Santa Cruz, Santa Lucia, Santolan, Sumilang, and Ugong.

The City Health Office Operations Center may be reached for reporting possible coronavirus cases at 0961-582-5019. The city's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office's landline is 8-643-0000. "Super Health Centers" are located in barangays Nagpayong, Santolan, San Joaquin, Manggahan, Sumilang, and Rosario.

The city government urges Pasigueños to be vigilant and to stay home.

As of Monday afternoon, the Philippines has recorded 1,546 confirmed cases of the disease, with 78 deaths and 42 recoveries. – Rappler.com