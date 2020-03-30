MANILA, Philippines – Senator Sonny Angara on Monday night, March 30, said that he was already recovering from the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Angara thanked the public for their prayers, which he said helped him in his recovery.

Angara told Rappler in a text message that he was "okay and been taking a lot of medicine." He added, "Am told I'm making progress."

When Angara announced that he was positive for the coronavirus, he shared that he had symptoms like "mild fever, cough, headaches, and general weakness."

Angara's wife Tootsy had earlier posted on Instagram on Saturday, March 28, that their situation was tough, as the senator had to "go through this physically alone." The Angaras are currently under quarantine.

Tootsy shared that some services had refused to deliver essentials to their home out of fear of the virus.

"A neighbor wished to have us out of our neighborhood. I don't blame them," she added.

"I had to reach out and ask for help…Family and friends sent us drinking water when we ran out. They sent us oxygen too," she added.

Angara is the 3rd senator known to have contracted the virus, after Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

The Philippines has 1,546 coronavirus cases, with 78 deaths. At least 42 patients have recovered, so far. – Rappler.com