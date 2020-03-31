ILOILO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health Region VI reported late Monday night, March 30, that Western Visayas’ very first COVID-19 positive patient, a 56-year-old man from Bacolod City, had fully recovered.

The Negrense was reported as the region’s very first confirmed case of novel coronavirus on March 20. He was admitted to a hospital in Bacolod City after showing symptoms of COVID-19m the disease caused by the virus.

The patient had travel history to London and Manila, DOH-Region VI confirmed, and returned to Negros Occidental on February 29.

In a phone interview over the weekend, Dr Jane Juanico, head of the Infectious Disease Section of DOH Region VI, told Rappler that they were awaiting the patient’s confirmatory results after showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

The health agency officially declared him recovered late Monday. He had been discharged from the hospital.

However, the son of the recovered patient is still under monitoring as one of the region’s other confirmed COVID-19 cases. DOH-Region VI on March 27 confirmed that the 28-year-old Bacolodnon had also tested positive for COVID-19. In a report, DOH-Region VI said the son was confined and isolated at a hospital in Bacolod City and showing signs of improved health.

In a bulletin released late Monday, DOH-Region VI reported that Western Visayas had 18 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus as of March 30:

Aklan, 3

Capiz, 1

Iloilo province, 5

Iloilo City, 3

Negros Occidental, 1

Bacolod City, 5

No cases have been confirmed yet in Antique and the island of Guimaras. – Rappler.com