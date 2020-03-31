MANILA, Philippines – It took 8 years, but a government doctor finally received the P6,400 cash bonus meant for her excellent work.

Dr. Ma. Theresa G. Vera, an official of the Department of Health's Procurement Service, received an “Outstanding” performance appraisal for her job in 2010 and 2012, following a “Very Satisfactory” appraisal in 2009. The positive appraisals meant she was qualified to receive productivity incentive bonuses at the end of the year as part of the Career Executive Service Performance Evaluation System (CESPES).

She did not get that bonus, however, as copies of the CESPES results were not forwarded to the DOH-Human Resources Development Bureau.

As a result, her unpaid benefits were seen as an unbooked obligation.

Vera filed a petition for money claim with the Commission on Audit (COA) in 2016, showing her CESPES evaluations as well as cerifications from the DOH's Human Resources Development Bureau that she had no pending administrative cases and was not given her bonus.

The DOH also told COA it was not objecting to the claim, noting the validity of it and that Vera was entitled to the bonus. COA's supervising auditor for the DOH Audit Group also recommended such based on the DOH's notice.

COA chair Michael G. Aguinaldo and Commissioners Jose A. Fabia and Roland C. Pondoc granted the petition.

COA explained, “Considering the satisfactory compliance of the petitioner with the requirements mandated by the rules and regulations…and the favorable recommendations of the DOH and the CD (cluster director), this Commission holds that petitioner is entitled to the PIB and may be paid the same.” – Rappler.com