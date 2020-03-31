

MANILA, Philippines – Punctuality is certainly not the President's strongest suit.

On late Monday night, March 30, President Rodrigo Duterte's pre-recorded address – supposed to air at 4 pm – was broadcast as live much later at around 11 pm, 7 hours past the original schedule.

This drew out frustration from many netizens who were expecting the President to address urgent concerns: the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act that grants Duterte "special" powers, the coronavirus situation in the country, and, essentially what everyone has been waiting for – a concrete plan to address the public health crisis.

Netizens expressed their dismay via memes, taking a jab at Duterte's growing reputation as the "late" president. The hashtag #DuterteStandardTime trended Monday night, just as his public address aired.

Check out some of the most amusing tweets and memes so far:





Pls pray for The Late President Rodrigo Roa Duterte — please stay home (@veryfrances) March 30, 2020

Maybe, just maybe, the "spirit of the glass" could work.

Mahal na Pangulo kung narito ka man, pakigalaw ang baso. — Ted Pylon (@TedPylon) March 30, 2020

Time is a social construct.

Who doesn't love a good siesta?

News: The President will address the nation at 4PM today.



Duterte:#DuterteStandardTime pic.twitter.com/7KYDHX6rN6 — Panget! At The Disco (@baklangkanal) March 30, 2020



Late-night talk show host in the making.

Pick the best answer from the following:



A. Late Night Talk with Tatay Digs

B. Tonight with Tatay Digs

C. Walang Tulugan with Tatay Digs

D. Duterte After Dark#DuterteStandardTime — Keft Sobredo (@KeftQuiet) March 30, 2020

Blink the lights once if yes, blink twice if no.

Faith in forever restored.



This was not the first time this happened. Last March 20, Malacañang aired Duterte's pre-recorded address midnight, past 1 am. And how could we forget – Duterte ran about an hour late for his 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA), the most awaited public address of the nation's leader?

A Twitter user reminded everyone not to normalize Duterte's (lack of) "sense of urgency" as the country battles a pandemic.

Duterte Standard Time is not laughable at all. Two things: (1) He really doesn’t have any sense of urgency at the height of this pandemic, and (2) He does not give a fuck to this nation. Bec if he does, he will respect all of our time. — Maliya Vizcarra (@iamyuelle) March 30, 2020

Here's more because we can't get enough:

