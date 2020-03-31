LEYTE, Philippines – A 63-year-old male from Calbayog City with travel history to Manila tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

He is the second confirmed case in the region, Department of Health (DOH) director Minerva Molon said on Tuesday, March 31.

It comes as the first case, a 51-year-old female from Northern Samar, recorded two consecutive negative tests. She is ready for discharge, said Molon.

Samples taken from the Calbayog City resident were tested at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, a sub-national laboratory recently accredited by the World Health Organization to test samples for Covid-19.

He developed dry cough upon his return to his residence on March 8. He was admitted to a hospital in the city but was later sent home with instructions to isolate and take medicines for community acquired pneumonia.

He was swabbed on March 25 when he returned to the hospital because his dry cough persisted.

Molon said his condition has since improved but they took measures to transfer him to a referral hospital in Tacloban City because he was vulnerable to the disease, based on DOH guidelines.

A surveillance team was also dispatched in Calbayog City to trace the patient's contacts. – Rappler.com