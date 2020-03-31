MANILA, Philippines – Two cops from Marikina City Police Station were arrested by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), its chief, Major General Debold Sinas announced on Tuesday, March 31.

According to Sinas' statement, Patrolman Arnold Geroy and Patrolman Sonny Maruzzo allegedly raped two detainees after conducting custodial debriefing, which means getting their personal data, physical information, and family information.

The two detainees reported what had happened to their duty jailer, leading to the arrest of the two cops on Sunday, March 29.

"I am dismayed. Our authority as law enforcers can never be and should never be an instrument of any form of abuse. If proven with guilt, necessary sanctions will be justly imposed to these policeman for I will never tolerate crimes like this under my watch," Sinas said.

The suspects have been electronically inquested for allegedly violating Republic Act No. 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997. – Rappler.com