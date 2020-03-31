MANILA, Philippines – San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Tuesday, March 31, assured the public he's doing well in quarantine and has not exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease.

He placed himself under self-quaratine on March 29 after one of his staffers tested positive for the disease. It's the 3rd of his 14-day quarantine.

"I feel perfectly okay. Nagkataon lang talaga na mayroon akong isang staff sa Mayor's Office na nagpositibo sa Covid-19 kung kaya't ako ay nagdesisyon na mag-self-quarantine. Ito po ay ating ginagawa para sa kaligtasan po ng publiko (It just happened that one of my staff assigned at the Mayor's Office tested positive for Covid-19. I decided to put myself under self-quaratine. We are doing this for the safety of the public)," he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Zamora assured the residents of San Juan that delivery of services, including the distribution of food packs, have not been disrupted.

The local government is ready to provide for the needs of the residents for the duration of the 4-week Luzon-wide lockdown, he said.

He said the city has designated isolation rooms for positive and suspected cases and the Covid-19 ward at the San Juan Medical Center will open soon. – Rappler.com