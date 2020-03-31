MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Developments (DSWD) was tasked under Republic Act No. 11469 to provide economic relief to Filipino workers and residents affected by lockdown measures put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The law also called "Bayanihan to Heal as One" act granted President Rodrigo Duterte special powers to address the coronavirus pandemic.

DSWD's main responsibility was to expedite the distribution of food assistance to the most affected residents, according to the law.

On March 29, DSWD said it will provide social assistance amounting to P5,000 to P8,000 for two months to families belonging to vulnerable sectors. They will receive cards for the cash assistance.

Rappler is tracking DSWD efforts in different parts of the country.

REGION 10: NORTHERN MINDANAO

Announcement Date: March 30, 2020

Beneficiaries: 892,577 vulnerable families

Package per family: P5,000 to P8,000 worth of food, non-food, and cash assistance. DSWD Northern Mindanao assistant regional director Aldersey de la Cruz said each family will receive 5 food packs worth P2,700. Each pack contains 5 kilograms of rice, 5 canned sardines, 5 corned beef, and 5 sachets of coffee or chocolate drinks. He said the remaining P3,300 cash or non-cash assistance was still being ironed out

Schedule of release: Early April 2020. As of March 30, up to 73,300 food packs have been prepositioned in Malaybalay City and Maramag town for Bukidon, Iligan City in Lanao del Norte, in Sinacaban and Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental, Camiguin Island, and at the regional headquarters in Cagayan de Oro. These will be distributed to the beneficiaries in the respective provinces.

– with reports from Bobby Lagsa/Rappler.com