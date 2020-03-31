MANILA, Philippines – As the number of coronavirus cases increase in the Philippines, the persons under investigation (PUI) and people under monitoring (PUM) for the disease are also increasing.

Former Health Secretary Manuel Dayrit said the number of cases could reach 75,000 by the middle of April 2020, based on assumptions that there are many undetected cases and the real number was about 26,000 cases by the end of March.

Responding to calls, various local governments have designated quarantine centers to provide venues to isolate suspected cases that hospitals are unable to accommodate.

Different facilities were dedicated to quarantine persons under investigation (PUI) and people under monitoring (PUM) for the disease.

A PUI is someone who has two or all of the following: history of travel in the past 14 days to countries with local transmissions and risk of importation of the virus, history of exposure to a confirmed case, and symptoms of respiratory illness (cough and/or colds) and/or fever.

A PUM is someone who has a history of travel to a virus-hit country or exposure to a coronavirus patient.

Here's the list of quarantine centers. In the provinces, several hospitals also admit PUIs and PUMs.

NATIONAL FACILITES:

TARLAC

Facility: Athlete's Village in New Clark City in Tarlac

Who may be admitted: Filipinos repatriated from countries with coronavirus cases

Number of people it can accommodate: Hundreds

Additional features: Each room has at least one bed, a television, a small refrigerator, an electric kettle, and some food and non-medical supplies.

*The Department of Health has eyed the Quezon Institute and the Philippine Red Cross as "community quarantine facilities" for PUIs and PUMs

**Earlier, the government also eyed to military facilities – Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija and Caballo Island in Manila Bay – as quarantine facilites for PUIs and PUMs

LOCAL FACILITIES:

BAGUIO

Facility: two-storey Lindi Hotel on Legarda Road

Who may be admitted: PUIs

Number of people it can accommodate: No available information

Additional features: It is located 600 meters from the Baguio General Hospital and the City Health Center.

ILOCOS NORTE

Facility: Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital & Medical Center (MMMH&MC)

Who may be admitted: PUIs and PUMs (The hospital dedicated separate rooms for confirmed cases)

Number of people it can accommodate: Information is not available

Additional features: The hospital has limited number of test kits and is in the process of procuring a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine to allow the province to conduct its own tests.

MAKATI

Facility: Makati Friendship Suites in Barangay Cembo

Who may be admitted: PUIs

Number of people it can accommodate: 100

Additional features: Doctors and nurses from the Ospital ng Makati (OsMak) are in charge of monitoring the patients. Medical equipment, including X-ray machines, defibrillators, and cardiac monitors, were also set up in the isolation facility.

*Barangay health centers have also put up their own isolation areas for those with Covid-19 symptoms.

PASIG

Facility: Dahlia Hotel Pasig

Who may be admitted: PUIs and PUMs

Number of people it can accomodate: 300

Additional features: No information available

SAN JUAN

Facility: San Juan Science High School

Who may be admitted: PUIs

Number of people it can accommodate: 100

Additional features: The facility will be supervised by the San Juan City Health Office and San Juan Medical Center. Xavier School will provide hospital beds, mobile x-rays, medical supplies, medicines, medical and other frontline personnel, as well as food, water, and other necessities. The city government will provide security guard, janitors, maintenance staff, and will provide utilities such as water and electricity.

