MANILA, Philippines – Various religious groups are keeping the faith amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines by providing alternative options for its members.

These include livestreamed services, online masses, and pre-recorded videos that the faithful can follow in the safety of their homes during the enhanced community quarantine, a bid to contain the spread of the virus that has infected 2,311 people and killed 96 in the country as of Wednesday, April 1.

What are these options provided by these groups? Rappler collated these services below.

Catholic Church

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has a running list of online Masses by various dioceses across the country. These masses are livestreamed on Facebook and Youtube.

Manila Cathedral, for example, streams its masses on its Facebook page while Pope Francis leads a mass daily at 2 pm and can be streamed through the Vatican News English on YouTube.

For specific schedules of different dioceses in the Philippines, particularly in Metro Manila, read this story: Faith in the time of coronavirus: Where to watch online Masses.

Iglesia Filipina Independiente (Aglipay Church)

The Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI), also known as the Aglipay Church, offers daily livestreamed services from its National Cathedral in Taft Avenue, Manila.

The videos and livestreams can be accessed through the IFI Obispado Maximo Facebook page.

The church has an daily morning prayers at 8 am and one at evening scheduled 5:30 pm.

During Sundays, the Aglipay Church livestreams two masses – 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The church also receives prayer intentions sent to them, including prayers for the sick and those serving in the front lines.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Pastor Joel Sarmiento, the Luzon director of the Seventh-Day Adventist’s Hope Channel Philippines, said their media ministry came up with new initiatives in the face of this crisis. Other programs, however, already existed before the lockdown.

The Sevent-day Adventist Church livestreams its Filipino worship services on Facebook every Wednesday at 7 pm, Friday at 7 pm, and Saturday at 8:30 am.

It also holds an online bible school through its website and on Facebook.

Aside from the usual worship services, members are also encouraged to visit the church’s Youtube page Hope Channel Philippines for more videos.

Prayer requests can be sent to the Facebook page of the Global Adventist Internet Network or through adventist.org and adventist.ph.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has temporarily suspended temple and Sunday worship due to the pandemic.

According to Dara Yu, assistant director for area communication, the Church also has the following that can be accessed online:

Gospel Library App which contains scriptures and other materials for gospel learning

Church leaders' messages to its members through https://news-ph.churchofjesuschrist.org/ and https://ph.churchofjesuschrist.org/

The Church is also set to livestream its General Conference on April 4, 2020 through its official Youtube Channel. Past conferences can be accessed through its website or through the online radio.

Its members are encouraged to continue Gospel learning in their homes through the Come, Follow Me curriculum released in 2019. Sabbath Day worship, meanwhile, can also be done at home with "worthy male members holding the appropriate priesthood office" administering the sacrament to their family members.

The Christ’s Commission Fellowship livestreams its services on Facebook, Youtube, and on its website every Sunday at 9 am, 12 noon, 3 pm, and 6 pm. It also has a Saturday service at 6 pm.

The Greenhills Christian Fellowship airs its pre-recorded worship service every Sunday at 10:30 am on Youtube and Facebook

The Community of the Resurrected Christ conducts live worship on Facebook every Sunday at 9 am. Last March 29, its members prayed against the novel coronavirus via the Zoom app.

Victory' Christian Fellowship's different locations across Metro Manila are conducting online workship services for its members. You can find each schedule here.

.– Rappler.com