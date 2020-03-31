MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos abroad infected with the novel coronavirus disease grew to 368 on Tuesday, March 31, with majority of new cases reported in the Asia Pacific region.

Latest figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed that of the 368 patients, 242 are being treated while 117 have since recovered. The confirmed cases include 9 deaths: one each in France and India, 5 in Europe, and one each in the Middle East and the Americas.

The DFA on Tuesday also clarified changes in the number of confirmed cases in Europe and the Americas, where 94 cases and 33 cases were reported, respectively.

The agency on Monday, March 30, earlier listed 97 cases in Europe and 29 cases in the Americas. The DFA did not mention what accounted for the changes, except for one reported case in the Americas which was later withdrawn.

The DFA said it could not provide a detailed breakdown of cases per country due to privacy laws in some areas which restrict disclosing the nationalities of coronavirus patients to avoid discrimination.

Cases were spread out across 30 countries.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

(9 countries included)

Total: 193

Undergoing treatment: 97

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 95

Deaths: 1

Europe

(12 countries included)

Total: 94

Undergoing treatment: 82

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 6

Deaths: 6

Middle East

(8 countries included)

Total: 48

Undergoing treatment: 45

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 1

Americas

(2 countries included)

Total: 33

Undergoing treatment: 18

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 14

Deaths: 1

Of the 368 cases, 148 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has recorded 2,048 coronavirus cases, with 88 deaths and 49 recoveries.

The global death toll surpassed 37,000, while confirmed cases topped 780,000 across over 180 countries and territories. – Rappler.com