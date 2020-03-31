MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker showed that the government agency had conducted 3,938 tests as of 4 pm Tuesday, March 31.

The tracker showed the following figures:

Patients under investigation: 968



Persons under monitoring: 6,321



The tracker reflected 2,084 confirmed cases. It also showed that 88 have died and 49 have recovered.

The patients are admitted to 76 health facilities across the Philippines.

At least 4 hospitals had announced they had already reached maximum capacity: St. Luke's QC, St. Luke's BGC, The Medical City in Pasig, and the Makati Medical Center.

All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker available online.

HEALTH FACILITY CONFIRMED CASES The Medical City - Ortigas (Pasig City) 36 Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (Muntinlupa City) 9 St Luke's Medical Center – Quezon City 27 St Luke's Medical Center – Global City (Taguig City) 32 Makati Medical Center (Makati City) 22 Cardinal Santos Medical Center (San Juan City) 33 San Lazaro Hospital (Manila) 21 Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (Manila) 10 Lung Center of the Philippines (Quezon City) 14 Asian Hospital and Medical Center (Muntinlupa City) 23 Manila Doctors Hospital (Manila) 14 Philippine Heart Center (Quezon City) 11 Veterans Medical Center (Quezon City) 2 Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (San Fernando, Pampanga) 3 Region II Trauma and Medical Center 1 Metropolitan Medical Center (Manila) 3 UE Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (Quezon City) 8 Marikina Valley Medical Center (Marikina City) 2 UP Philippine General Hospital (Manila) 6 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (Manila) 2 Quirino Memorial Medical Center (Quezon City) 6 Southern Philippines Medical Center (Davao City) 29 Rizal Medical Center (Pasig City) 8 Santa Ana Hospital (Manila) 3 University of Santo Tomas Hospital (Manila) 7 Victor R Potenciano Medical Center (Mandaluyong City) 5 Adventist Medical Center (Pasay City) 1 Adventist Medical Center – Bacolod 1 Amai Pakpak Medical Center (Marawi, Lanao del Sur) 2 Angono Medics Hospital (Angono, Rizal) 1 Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (Balanga, Bataan) 2 Bataan St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center (Balanga, Bataan) 1 Binakayan Hospital and Medical Center (Kawit, Cavite) 1 Capitol Medical Center (Quezon City) 2 Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue (Mandaue, Cebu) 1 Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (Cotabato City) 1 ACE Medical Center 2 Davao Regional Medical Center (Tagum City, Davao) 7 De Los Santos Medical Center (Quezon City) 1 Fatima University Medical Center (Valenzuela City) 1 East Avenue Medical Center (Quezon City) 7 Quezon Medical Center (Lucena, Quezon) 2 Baguio General Hospital (Baguio City) 4 Fe Del Mundo Medical Center (Quezon City) 1 Medical Center Manila (Manila) 1 Northern Mindanao Medial Center 2 FEU – Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (Quezon City) 1 Mandaluyong City Medical Center (Mandaluyong City) 1 Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (Las Piñas City) 3 New Era General Hospital (Quezon City) 9 Perpetual Health Medical Center (Biñan, Laguna) 1 The Medical City – South Luzon (Sta Rosa, Laguna) 2 The Medical City – Iloilo (Iloilo) 1 ACE Dumaguete Doctors Inc (Dumaguete City) 1 Batangas Health Care Hospital - Jesus of Nazareth (Batangas City) 1 Cagayan Valley Medical Center (Tuguegarao City, Cagayan) 7 Aklan Training Center 1 Daniel O Mercado Medical Center (Tanauan, Batangas) 1 De La Salle University Medical Center (Dasmariñas, Cavite) 1 Dr Pablo O Torre Memorial Hospital (Bacolod City) 1 Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (Tacloban, Leyte) 1 Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (San Fernando, La Union) 1 Lucena United Doctors Hospital (Lucena, Quezon) 1 Metro North Medical Center and Hospital (Quezon City) 1 Ospital ng Palawan (Puerto Princesa, Palawan) 1 Our Lady of Mt Carmel Medical Center (San Fernando, Pampanga) 1 Qualimed – Sta Rosa Hospital (Sta Rosa, Laguna) 1 Laguna Doctors Hospital 1 Quezon City General Hospital 1 San Pedro Calungsod Medical Center (Kawit, Cavite) 1 San Pedro Doctors Hospital (San Pedro, Laguna) 1 Sinai Hospital 1 St Louis Hospital 1 Uni-Health Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center (Biñan, Laguna) 2 Western Visayas Medical Center 2 World Citi Medical Centern (quezon City) 1 For validation 1,087

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus. Metro Manila and Luzon are currently under an enhanced community quarantine or lockdown.

The President also signed on March 25 the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act of 2020 that grants himself 30 special powers to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The World Health Organization classified the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

As of Tuesday, the number of novel coronavirus cases globally was at more than 791,000, with more than 38,466 deaths, across 185 countries and territories. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com