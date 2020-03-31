MANILA, Philippines – The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) said on Tuesday, March 31, that it will extend legal help to protect COVID-19 frontliners, especially those who are being discriminated against because of risks to exposure to the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 is the disease brought by the coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, IBP national president Domingo Egon Cayosa said: "We will uphold their rights and defend them against any inequity or prejudice."

Cayosa's statement was referring to "undue discrimination" against health workers and other frontliners who are being denied access to transportation or other public spaces as people fear exposure.

"We should not succumb to fear or panic that diminishes our humanity as well as our support and compassion for the victims and frontliners in the health emergency," said Cayosa. (READ: Ex-law dean offers help in suing Pimentel for quarantine breach)

Cayosa said the IBP's National Center for Legal Aid may be reached through its emails ibplegalaid@gmail.com.

"IBP employees and lawyers are on work from home arrangement. We can be reached by email or our phones. The local IBP Officers and the Legal Aid Committee Chairperson will help those in the provinces," said Cayosa.

Cayosa has not responded yet to Rappler's follow-up if the same offer is extended to those who are and will be apprehended for lockdown violations.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said over 17,000 people have been arrested across the Philippines for coronavirus lockdown-related violations as of Monday, March 30. – Rappler.com