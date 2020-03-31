MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año, one of the top implementers of the Philippines' campaign to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, tested positive for its disease COVID-19.

"Today, March 31, I received the result from RITM informing me that I am positive for COVID-19," Año said in a statement on the same day.

He said that he showed no symptoms of the virus, like coughing, fever, or difficulty in breathing.

Año is the vice chair of the government's National Task Force in charge of implementing measures to contain the virus, such as lockdowns, checkpoints, and curfews.

"I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine and observe any symptoms, in accordance with Department of Health (DOH) guidelines," he said.

The DILG secretary said that he was in contact with at least 4 persons who have tested positive for COVID-19. He said he will continue to do work at his home.

"The result of my test will not in any way dampen my spirit and energy to do my job," he added. – Rappler.com