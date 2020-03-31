ILOILO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) Region VI said on late Tuesday, March 31, that there were 4 new coronavirus cases in Western Visayas, 2 of whom have died while the other 2 are in stable condition. This brings to 22 the COVID-19 cases in the region.

The DOH- Region VI said in a bulletin that the 2 fatalities were classified as patients under investigation (PUIs) before their novel coronavirus test result confirmed they had COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

It said the fatalities were a 58-year-old male from Iloilo province who died on Tuesday and a 60-year-old female PUI from Capiz who passed away on Saturday, March 28. Both died of respiratory complications due to the novel coronavirus, DOH-Region VI said.

DOH- Region VI has begun tracing the people with whom the two deceased patients had contact.

It said that the Capizeña had been to Dubai and Manila, while it was still reviewing the Ilonggo’s travel history.

The other 2 new COVID-19 patients are a 53-year-old male from Capiz and a 44-year-old male from Aklan. Both are in stable condition.

The first 2 recorded COVID-19 deaths in the region were a 72-year-old man PUI from Mandurriao who died on March 21, also before getting the confirmatory coronavirus test result, and a 70-year-old male patient from the town of Lambunao, Iloilo who died Sunday evening, March 29.

The region's first COVID-19 patient, a 56-year-old man from Bacolod City, has fully recovered.

The following is the breakdown of the 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Western Visayas as of March 31:

Aklan, 4

Capiz, 3

Iloilo province, 6

Iloilo City, 3

Negros Occidental, 1

Bacolod City, 5

No cases have been confirmed yet in Antique and the island of Guimaras.

Localized testing in Iloilo City began middle of last week, with DOH accrediting the West Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) as a test hub, and allotting 5,000 kits to run the facility. – Rappler.com