BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Two days after Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc issued an executive order placing his province under total lockdown to prevent the intrusion of the new coronavirus, two of its persons under investigation (PUI) were confirmed Tuesday, March 31, to have the dreaded disease caused by the virus.

The Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center announced the province’s first positive cases of COVID-19 after confirmatory results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

They will join former Governor Ferdinand Marcos Jr as the first positive COVID-19 cases in the province.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that two persons tested positive for Covid-19 infection: a 42-year-old male from Brgy. Sungadan, Paoay with no travel history and a 49-year-old male from Brgy. Magnuang, Batac who travelled to Metro Manila several times,” said Manotoc.

The Paoay resident is said to be a police officer stationed in Currimao town while the Batac resident is said to be a truck driver.

“The patients are currently isolated and in stable condition,” the MMMHMC said.

“The Hospital already informed the provincial government of Ilocos Norte and the provincial health office (PHO) for immediate contact tracing to identify and manage possibly exposed individuals,” MMMHMC said.

“We were the first province in the country to declare a general community quarantine despite the fact that we did not have a Covid-19 case,” said Gov. Manotoc.

“This past Sunday, we declared a total lockdown in the province. Our refrain has always been that we must act as if Covid-19 is already here.” – Rappler.com