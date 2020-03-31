DAVAO CITY – The province of Davao Occidental is now the only province in the Davao Region (Region 11) that remained free of the coronavirus disease as of Monday, March 30, even as neighboring provinces have recorded cases of outbreaks.

Davao Occidental Governor Claude Bautista said this was the reason he would rather continue to place the province of 320,000 under a total lockdown to prevent the entry of the disease.

While the province – made up of the towns of Sta. Maria, Malita, Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, and Sarangani or Balut Island – registered patients under investigation, Bautista said none of them had manifested symptoms of the disease as of yet.

“There are 9 PUIs that we have recorded but two of them had already been cleared. The remaining number is still being monitored,” he said.

All over the province, 293 persons under monitoring had also been cleared while 434 are still being monitored, Bautista said.

“We intend to make the province Covid-19 free. No resident, except those in vital services, are allowed to travel outside and not a single person from adjoining provinces is allowed in. We are in total lockdown,” he added.

Bautista said the delivery of food, medicine, and other essential items are allowed but those involved in it had to follow strict checkpoint policies.

He said regulations had to be set because the province, which was carved out of Davao del Sur in 2013, could not afford to be lenient.

“These are trying times indeed, which is why we are asking the people to cooperate. We should not be laying down our guards,” Bautista added.

In contrast, the adjoining province of Davao del Sur had already registered two cases.

Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas confirmed that one of the two cases was from his city.

Citing a report by City Health Office Ronald Jumilla, Cagas said the city's positive case was a 37-year old who might have attended the derby at the Matina Gallera in Davao City.

“The confirmatory test from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine had arrived and he is Covid-19 positive. The patient is under isolation at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City and is in stable condition,” he said.

Cagas said Digos has 36 PUIs, 5 of them admitted, two discharged and 21 cleared.

The remaining 7 continue to be under home quarantine.

It was not clear which area of Davao del Sur the other Covid-positive case came from.

In Davao City, the number of cases continued to go up, according to the Department of Health Region 11.

One more positive case had been confirmed, pushing the city's figure to 41 with 6 deaths.

Davao del Norte also saw an increase in COVID-19 cases to 4 from just two on Sunday while Davao Oriental had two.

Davao de Oro on the other hand still had two as of Tuesday, March 31

No deaths of COVID-positive patients were recorded in the said provinces.

As the number of cases continued to rise in the region, the Regional Task Force COVID-19 issued another set of guidelines, further restricting the movement of people.

Under the new order, only individuals reporting for work, those buying food and medicine, those going to hospitals, medical clinics, dental clinics or police stations are allowed to go outside of their homes – along with individuals that needed to transact with establishments providing vital services, such as banks, gas stations, hardware, and money remittance or payment centers.

“Jeepney drivers shall continue to work for the government by providing public transportation services, sanitation of jeepney units, implementation of social distancing and wearing of face masks in public. Where Applicable, taxis shall accommodate a maximum of two (2) passengers only per trip. Tricycles and trisikads shall carry one (1) passenger per trip,” it said.

The Regional Task Force also prohibited minors, senior citizens, pregnant women or sick persons from going out of their residents except in emergency cases.

“If appropriated, those who live alone may ask a relative or friend to help them buy food and medicines,” it added.

All cargo vehicles from other areas transporting food, medicines and other necessities, are still allowed into the region but the crew is required to undergo health screening protocols at the region’s border-checkpoints. – Rappler.com