Cagayan de Oro City - The Lanao del Sur provincial government has deployed rolling stores and began distributing food packs to residents as part of its measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade escorted the provincial government's staff members.

"We will visit every barangay there is so residents don't need to go to the market or to Marawi City," said Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Director Police Colonel Madzgani Mukaram.

The Marawi Chamber of Commerce and Industry collaborated with the provincial government in bringing the rolling stores to the communities.

More than 12 ten-wheeler trucks went around the province from March 26 to March 31 to sell their goods. As per guidelines, food supplies were given an expresslane in checkpoints, reaching more residents faster.

The Lanao del Sur Provincial Social Welfare and Development office started distributing food packs to 111,501 families across the province on Tuesday, March 31.

"We will distribute the food packs within 14 days, across 37 towns of the province," said Maharlany Alonto, provincial social welfare officer.

Data released by the Provincial COVID-19 response team showed that there are 6 recorded coronavirus cases in Lanao del Sur: 3 have died; 2 are confined in a hospital; and one is in home quarantine.

Lanao del Sur also has 30 patients under investigation (PUIs): 2 have died; 5 are in the hospital; 5 have been discharged; 9 are in home quarantine; and 9 have completed their quarantine.

The province has 2,058 persons under monitoring (PUMs): 1,250 are in home quarantine and 808 have completed their quarantine.

Lanao del Sur and Marawi City are under community quarantine and are implementing curfew hours.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said that the province's curfew is now between 6pm to 6am.

In Marawi City, the provincial capital, Mayor Majul Gandamra has ordered a 14- hour curfew starting 4pm up to 6am.

Gandamra said that the curfew intends to limit population movement with a number of COVID- 19 patients confined at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

"I urge every resident to stay at home to help stop the spread of the virus," Gandamra said.

The city government also installed decontamination tents at the entrance of the city in Barangay Emie Punud-Sagonsongan road and in the borders of Marantao and Ramain towns in Lanao del Sur.

For those who need to use vehicles, only the driver and one passenger are allowed by the provincial health office.

Motorcycle backriders are also prohibited to maintain physical distancing. – Rappler.com