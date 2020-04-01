MANILA, Philippines – San Juan City on Wednesday, April 1, opened a new coronavirus ward at the San Juan Medical Center.

Mayor Francis Zamora unveiled the photos on his Facebook page on the eve of the opening. It has 17 beds for confirmed cases who need to be isolated and two overflow wards with 25 more beds.

There are 14 beds for men and 11 beds for women in the overflow wards.

"Doon matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ating mga Covid-19 positive patients. Mayroon po itong sapat na kagamitan at manpower para maalagaan ng mabuti ang ating mga pasyente (We can attend to the needs of our Covid-19 positive patients. The facility has sufficient equipment and manpower to take care of our patients)," Zamora said.

San Juan Medical Center is a primary public healthcare facility that was transformed into a coronavirus ward through the cooperation of the local government, San Juan Medical Center, and the Department of Health.

Zamora said they recognized that secondary and tertiary hospitals were already exceeding maximum capacity." We took it upon ourselves to help in any way we can in reducing the burden of secondary and tertiary hospitals fighting the scourge of Covid-19," he said.

– Rappler.com