MANILA, Philippines – Around 20 Quezon City residents were arrested by cops from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Wednesday, April 1, after staging a protest to demand help amid the government’s lockdown that attempts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus but has disenfranchised millions of Filipinos.

According to an initial report from the QCPD, cops apprehended around 14 men and 6 women along EDSA Kilyawan in Barangay Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City for protesting without a permit.

Most, if not all, of the residents lived in Sitio San Roque, a community mostly populated by low-wage earners like factory and construction workers, who could not work amid the lockdown.

So far, there are conflicting accounts as to whether the protest was organized or spontaneous.

In an interview sent to Rappler by the Save San Roque Alliance, Bernadeth Caboboy, one of the San Roque residents on the scene during the confrontation, said that they came to the area after they received information that help would be given out to them in connection with the lockdown.

And then the cops came, she said.

“Dumating yung mga naka-uniporme, pinagpapalo ang mga lalake…Wala silang awa (The men in uniform arrived. They hit the men. They have no pity),” Caboboy said.

One of the arrested men was Caboboy’s partner Ereberth Galagate, a construction worker who has not even received his 13th month pay for 2019.

The arrests were condemned by labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP).

“Fact is, these households already belonged to the poor and near-poor economic brackets even before the COVID-19 outbreak; the administration of President Duterte should have placed these communities on the top of their priorities and should [have] heavily considered their plight when they decided to implement the ECQ,” the BMP said.

It added: “To arrest hungry and desperate people is a new low for this administration. Not only did they dilly-dally in addressing the crisis in late February, [but] the government treated the health crisis as a peace and order issue and deployed security forces instead of medical practitioners.”

Rappler has sought the comment of the Quezon City Police District on the accounts of San Roque residents, but they have yet to reply.

The arrests come as the government still struggles to enforce a lockdown or "enhanced community quarantine" to keep people inside amid the outbreak of the highly infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but many have pointed out that the lockdown can only be effective if the government delivers social relief for disenfranchised Filipinos. – Rappler.com