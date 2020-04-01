AKLAN, Philippines – Tourist island Boracay in Aklan province has been generating about half of its usual waste since lockdown measures were put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The province has at least 4 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, April 1.

Garbage collection continued undisturbed during the lockdown but Alex Carlo Magno, spokesperson of the ECOS Sanitary Landfill and Waste Management Corporation, said they noted a decrease in the quantity of garbage collected in the island.

"Sa ngayon, apat na trucks na lang kumukulekta ng mga basura sa mga collection points, at isang trip ng mga 10-wheeler trucks ang humahakot from Manocmanoc staging area papuntang Kabulihan sa mainland Malay (We are only sending right now 4 trucks to collect wastes deposited in collection points. The 10-wheeler trucks are only making one trip each from the staging area in Manocmanoc town going to Kabulihan in mainland Malay)," Magno said.

Magno said up to 8 trucks used to make two trips a day going to the landfill.

Bulk of the island's wastes came from hotels, resorts, and establishments, which were forced to close down for the duration of the lockdown.

Residents are under strict home quarantine. Only workers and employees of essential businesses like pharmacies, banks, remittance centers, stores, convenience stores, groceries and markets are exempted.

Magno said they made sure their employees had protection against the disease. The drivers and collectors were required to wear protective gears and to observe physical distancing.

Aklan reported its 4th coronavirus case on Wednesday. All of them had history of travel to Metro Manila, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The 4th case is a 44-year old resident of Altavas town who may have been exposed to a confirmed coronavirus patient. He was admitted to the Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital (RMPH) in Roxas City.

“The patient was confined in Capiz by nature of his work. He was assigned in Capiz. The patient had exposure in Manila,” said Capiz provincial health officer Leah Del Rosario. – Rappler.com