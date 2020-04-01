MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Resilience Institute (UPRI), in collaboration with the UP Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards (NOAH), developed a dashboard that tracks the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Called EndCOV.PH, the dashboard shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recovered patients, deaths, patients under investigation (PUI) and persons under monitoring (PUM), and persons tested. It also classifies the data by location, age, and gender.

The team that developed the dashboard is composed of faculty members, researchers, students, and volunteer alumni from UP Diliman, UP Los Baños, and UP Manila. The team created the dashboard on a work-from-home setup amid the Luzon lockdown, and is headed by UP executive vice president Ted Herbosa and UP NOAH executive director and Filipino scientist Mahar Lagmay.

The team is also open to submissions from local government units to enrich its data gathering. In a Twitter post, Lagmay encouraged LGUs to submit to them pertinent information about COVID-19 cases so that they are reflected in the dashboard.

“If you want to see the COVID-19 confirmed cases mapped per barangay for your city or municipality, the LGU should post in social media, information exactly like this one and email to resilience.institute@up.edu.ph or send a message in the UP NOAH Facebook page,” Lagmay said.

If you want to see the Covid-19 confirmed cases mapped per barangay for your city or municipality, the LGU should post in social media, information exactly like this one and email to resilience.institute@up.edu.ph or send a message in the UP NOAH Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/PjtOVkPUyJ — Mahar Lagmay (@nababaha) March 31, 2020

On top of this, EndCOV.PH also has an online symptoms checker called ISKOnsult, which is designed to support the UP community in monitoring their health but not meant to replace existing protocols by the government.

The ISKOnsult form gathers a person's gender, age, travel history, symptoms, and contact details. It is based on DOH's triage algorithm for COVID-19.

A disclaimer is also available at the ISKOnsult page, which reads: “All data submitted here will remain confidential and be used for anticipatory planning purposes only by UP. No data will be shared to other parties.”

Compared to the Department of Health’s tracker, UP’s EndCOV.PH dashboard contains more details and relevant information such as a directory of hospitals all over the country, advisories from DOH and World Health Organization, and other resources on health, education, economic support, and mobility policies. – Rappler.com