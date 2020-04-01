MANILA, Philippines – Another 33 Filipinos tested positive for the novel coronavirus overseas, bringing the total number of cases aboard to 401 as of Wednesday, April 1.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also listed 4 new deaths, all of which occurred in Europe.

Majority of new cases were seen in the Asia Pacific region and Europe, which recorded 13 new cases each. Additional cases were also seen in the Middle East (4 new cases) and Americas (3 new cases).

Of the 401 cases, 270 were still undergoing treatment while 118 have recovered. The confirmed cases include 13 deaths – one each in France and India, 9 more in Europe, and one each in the Middle East and Americas.

Cases were spread across 32 countries, two more than the DFA’s tally as of Tuesday, March 31.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

11 countries included

Total: 206

Undergoing treatment: 110

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 95

Deaths: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 107

Undergoing treatment: 90

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 7

Deaths: 10

Middle East

8 countries included

Total: 52

Undergoing treatment: 49

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 1

Americas

1 country included

Total: 36

Undergoing treatment: 21

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 14

Deaths: 1

Of the 401 cases, 197 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

Cases continue to climb in the Philippines with health officials counting 2,311 coronavirus cases, including 96 deaths and 50 recoveries, as of Wednesday, April 1.

The global death toll has surpassed 40,000, while more than 840,000 have been infected in over 180 countries and territories – Rappler.com