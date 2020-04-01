OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – Barangays in Olongapo city have opened makeshift wet markets to ease overcrowding in major stores in a bid to stem the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease.

The wet markets, locally called "talipapa," sold rice, fish, meat, and vegetables. Some are rolling stores that move around the villages so residents do not have to leave their homes.

Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr instructed barangay chiefs to set up wet markets after persistent issues with overcrowding in big markets all over the city, making it hard for residents to practice physical distancing.

Priscilla Echie Ponge, chairman of Barangay Gordon Heights, said it also addressed residents' complaints about walking long distances to the public market because of the suspension of public transportation.

"To avoid overcrowding in public markets, we set up a talipapa within the barangay, and we're going to add rolling talipapas to reach every corner of the village," Ponge said.

Ponge said it will also help senior citizens, persons with disabilities, single parents and anyone who finds it hard to leave their homes during the lockdown.

"We have to bring the basic services directly to the people, and this is even more urgent now than ever," she said. – Rappler.com