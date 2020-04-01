MANILA, Philippines – A 7-year-old girl was the first coronavirus patient in San Fabian town in Pangasinan, but the diagnosis was confirmed by provincial health authorities 5 days after she died.

In a statement, San Fabian Mayor Constante Agbayani said that it was on Tuesday, March 31, that the Pangasinan Health Office (PHO) confirmed that the child had COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, based on the test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Agbayani said that the child was a resident of barangay Inmalog Sur and was confined at the La Union Medical Center (LUMC) on March 26.

“Sa kasamaang palad, sya po ay namatay sa araw na iyon. Ang agarang sanhi ng pagkamatay ay ‘Hypovolemic Shock’ na may antecedent cause na ‘Acute Gastroenterities’ at ‘Severe Dehydration’. Underlying cause ay ‘Pediatric Community Acquired Pneumonia, [to consider] COVID-19,” Agbayani said.

(Unfortunately, she died that day. The immediate cause of death was ‘Hypovolemic Shock’ with ‘Acute Gastroenterities’ and ‘Severe Dehydration’ as antecedent cause. The underlying cause is ‘Pediatric Community Acquired Pneumonia, [to consider] COVID-19.)

Agbayani said that San Fabian’s Municipal Health Office is now trying to locate everyone with whom the child had contact.

Following the child’s death, Agbayani placed Barangay Inmalog Sur under extreme community quarantine. He said that entry and exit in the village will not be allowed, except for those with medical needs.

Agbayani also asked the residents of San Fabian to remain calm and follow the guidelines being implemented to stem the spread of the virus.

As of Wednesday, April 1, the Department of Health (DOH) said that there are 2,311 coronavirus cases in the country, with 96 deaths, and 50 recoveries.

In Pangasinan, there are 23 COVID-19 cases, up by 8 since Monday, March 30. Seven of the patients have died. – Rappler.com