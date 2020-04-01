CEBU CITY, Philippines – Those going outside their homes to purchase essentials or those exempted from the ban to travel while the city is in lockdown would be required to wear a face mask, according to a new executive order issued by Mayor Edgar Labella on Wednesday, April 1.

EO 66, an ordinance requiring residents of Cebu City to wear face masks in public, will take effect Thursday, April 2.

The order read: “As part of the precautionary and safety measures against COVID-19, adopted by the Government of the City of Cebu, all persons within the territorial jurisdiction of Cebu CIty are directed to wear the prescribed face masks sufficient to reduce, if not prevent, the probability of transmission and mitigate contamination from points of source during the State of Enhanced Community Quarantine in Cebu City.”



The EO says masks must be worn by everyone in markets, retail stores, parks, churches, and other places where people may gather in public. This will also be enforced in public places even if gatherings are currently limited under the lockdown.



Cebu City went on lockdown on Saturday, March 28. It will be enforced until April 28.



During this period, there is no public transportation, majority of businesses are shut, and only those whose work are exempted, or residents holding a city quarantine pass may go outside.



Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the interagency task force (IATF) on infectious diseases, previously said that face masks should not be required at supermarkets or pharmacies in Metro Manila due to short supply. (READ: Face masks should not be required at supermarkets, drugstores – gov't)

Local testing began in Cebu late March at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, and the confirmed coronavirus cases have been rising since then.



As of Wednesday, April 1, there are 33 COVID-19 cases in Cebu province and its capital Cebu City.

The Department of Health also reported 227 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total cases in the country to 2,311. – Rappler.com