ALBAY, Philippines – Persons tested for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in this province will not be sent home until results become available.

"They'll stay in an isolation hospital to wait for the result. If the result is positive, the patient will be sent to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH), [the designated hospital for COVID-19]. If negative, the person will be sent home and do a self-quarantine for 14 days," Danny Garcia, spokesperson for the Office of the Governor, said.

The new protocol was agreed upon during a meeting on Monday, March 30, between provincial officials and regional health authorities.

Earlier, patients under investigation (PUIs) who were tested for COVID-19 were allowed to go home even before they got the results. COVID-19 is the disease brought by the coronavirus. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in PH?)

The provincial government has identified three isolation hospitals for this new protocol: Dr Lorenzo P. Ziga Memorial District Hospital (LZMDH); Albay Drug Rehabilitation Center in Ligao City; and Albay Astrodome.

The LZMDH is the primary isolation hospital. If the situation worses, the Albay Drug Rehabilitation Center in Ligao City and the Albay Astrodome will be taking in patients.

The newly constructed two-storey building at the LZMDH has 22 rooms, which are being readied for patients, including those with mild symptoms.

Albay 1st district Representative Edcel Lagman sent a letter to the Department of Health (DOH) in Manila to request for hospital beds for the 22 rooms, testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs), face masks, sanitary gloves, medicines and allied supplies to operationalize the LZMDH building as an isolation facility.

Dr Antonio Ludovice, provincial health officer, said that having these identified isolation medical facilities has eased the concerns of residents with PUIs in their communities.

Fr. Pau Barandon, station manager for Radyo Veritas Legazpi, on Monday called on the provincial government to make isolation hospitals a priority over home quarantine.

Albay has 4 COVID-19 cases who are confined at the BRTTH after they were initially sent home for showing mild symptoms. (READ: DOH Bicol reports 4th coronavirus case)

Meanwhile, the 121 stranded Albayanos who left Metro Manila after the capital was placed under community quarantine will stay in designated schools near the border.

They will also be provided with food and other basic needs during their 14-day quarantine period. They will be allowed to return to their hometowns after they are cleared by the regional DOH. – Rappler.com