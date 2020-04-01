MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker showed that the government agency has tested 4,344 people as of 4 pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The tracker showed the following figures:

Patients under investigation: 1,101



Persons under monitoring: 6,321



The tracker reflected 2,311 confirmed cases. It also showed that 96 have died and 50 have recovered.

The patients are admitted to 118 health facilities across the Philippines.

At least 4 hospitals had announced they already reached maximum capacity: St Luke's Medical Center Quezon City, St Luke's Medical Center Global City, The Medical City in Pasig City, and the Makati Medical Center.

All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

HEALTH FACILITY CONFIRMED CASES The Medical City - Ortigas (Pasig City) 52 Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (Muntinlupa City) 20 St Luke's Medical Center – Quezon City 68 St Luke's Medical Center – Global City (Taguig City) 71 Makati Medical Center (Makati City) 60 Cardinal Santos Medical Center (San Juan City) 48 San Juan de Dios Educational Foundation 3 San Lazaro Hospital (Manila) 19 Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (Manila) 21 Lung Center of the Philippines (Quezon City) 50 Asian Hospital and Medical Center (Muntinlupa City) 32 Manila Doctors Hospital (Manila) 23 Philippine Heart Center (Quezon City) 11 Veterans Medical Center (Quezon City) 4 Diliman Doctors Hospital (Quezon City) 3 Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (San Fernando City, Pampanga) 4 Region II Trauma and Medical Center 1 Jose R Reyes Memorial Medical Center 2 Metropolitan Medical Center (Manila) 7 San Juan Medical Center (San Juan City) 4 UE Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (Quezon City) 13 Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Caloocan City) 4 Señor Santo Niño Hospital 1 Dr Paulino J Garcia Hospital (Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija) 3 Marikina Valley Medical Center (Marikina City) 5 UP Philippine General Hospital (Manila) 9 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (Manila) 7 Pope John Paul II Hospital and Medical Center 1 Quirino Memorial Medical Center (Quezon City) 11 Southern Philippines Medical Center (Davao City) 34 Rizal Medical Center (Pasig City) 8 Santa Ana Hospital (Manila) 12 University of Santo Tomas Hospital (Manila) 12 Victor R Potenciano Medical Center (Mandaluyong City) 8 Adventist Medical Center (Pasay City) 1 Adventist Medical Center (Bacolod City) 1 Pasay City General Hospital 2 Aklan Training Center 1 Amai Pakpak Medical Center (Marawi City, Lanao del Sur) 2 National Kidney and Transplant Institute (Quezon City) 2 Angono Medics Hospital (Angono, Rizal) 1 Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (Balanga City, Bataan) 1 Bataan St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center (Balanga City, Bataan) 1 Binakayan Hospital and Medical Center (Kawit, Cavite) 1 Capitol Medical Center (Quezon City) 7 Skyline Hospital and Medical Center 1 Central Luzon Doctors Hospital 1 Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue (Mandaue City, Cebu) 3 Centro Medico de Santisimo Rosario 1 Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (Cotabato City) 1 University of Cebu Medical Center 1 ACE Medical Center 1 Cebu Doctors' University Hospital 4 Davao Regional Medical Center (Tagum City, Davao) 10 De Los Santos Medical Center (Quezon City) 1 Divine Grace Medical Center (General Trias City, Cavite) 1 Fatima University Medical Center (Valenzuela City) 2 Providence Hospital (Quezon City) 4 East Avenue Medical Center (Quezon City) 10 Quezon Medical Center (Lucena City, Quezon) 1 Baguio General Hospital (Baguio City) 3 Fe del Mundo Medical Center (Quezon City) 2 Medical Center Manila (Manila) 4 Northern Mindanao Medial Center 3 FEU – Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (Quezon City) 6 Mandaluyong City Medical Center (Mandaluyong City) 2 Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (Las Piñas City) 5 New Era General Hospital (Quezon City) 9 New Clark City 1 Perpetual Help Medical Center (Biñan City, Laguna) 1 The Medical City – South Luzon (Sta Rosa City, Laguna) 2 The Medical City – Iloilo (Iloilo) 1 Victoriano Luna Medical Center (Quezon City) 1 ACE Dumaguete Doctors Inc (Dumaguete City) 3 NL Villa Memorial Medical Center 1 Batangas Health Care Hospital - Jesus of Nazareth (Batangas City) 1 Cagayan Valley Medical Center (Tuguegarao City, Cagayan) 9 Daniel O Mercado Medical Center (Tanauan City, Batangas) 1 De La Salle University Medical Center (Dasmariñas City, Cavite) 1 Dr Pablo O Torre Memorial Hospital (Bacolod City) 1 Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (Tacloban City, Leyte) 1 Enrique Henry M Cojuangco Memorial District Hospital 1 Hospital of the Infant Jesus Medical Center (Manila) 2 Good Samaritan Hospital 2 Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center 1 Jecsons Medical Center 2 Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (San Fernando City, La Union) 1 Las Piñas Doctors Hospital Inc 2 Lucena United Doctors Hospital (Lucena City, Quezon) 1 Loving Mother General Hospital and Diagnostic Center 1 Medical Center Muntinlupa 1 Taguig Pateros District Hospital 2 Metro North Medical Center and Hospital (Quezon City) 2 National Center for Mental Health (Mandaluyong City) 2 Ospital ng Maynila 1 Our Lady of Mt Carmel Medical Center (San Fernando City, Pampanga) 1 Pampanga Premier Medical Center 3 Pasig City General Hospital 1 Perpetual Succor Hospital (Manila) 5 Qualimed – Sta Rosa Hospital (Sta Rosa City, Laguna) 1 Laguna Doctors Hospital 1 Quezon City General Hospital 3 Quezon City Health Department 1 Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital (Quezon City) 1 San Pedro Calungsod Medical Center (Kawit, Cavite) 1 San Pedro Doctors Hospital (San Pedro City, Laguna) 1 St Louis Hospital 1 Uni-Health Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center (Biñan City, Laguna) 2 Uni-Health Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center 1 Western Visayas Medical Center 2 World Citi Medical Center (Quezon City) 5 Tarlac Provincial Hospital 2 Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center 2 Bernardino General Hospital 1 Notre Dame de Chartres Hospital 1 Valenzuela Medical Center 1 For validation 1,418

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus. Metro Manila and Luzon are currently under an "enhanced community quarantine" or lockdown.

The President also signed on March 25 the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act of 2020 that grants him 30 special powers to address the outbreak in the country.

The World Health Organization classified the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

As of Wednesday, the number of novel coronavirus cases globally was at more than 865,970, with 43,082 deaths, across 186 countries and territories. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com