OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – Despite the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19, the Philippine National Police still continues to pursue major drug dealers.

In an initiative called, Oplan Pagtugis, the police arrested Ricky Detondoy, who is listed as No.1 in Olongapo City among suspects engaged in the illegal drug trade.

Colonel Benjamin de Leon Sembrano, director of Olongapo City police, said that Oplan Pagtugis was conducted in Gordon St, New Banicain on March 30, 2020.

He said that the accused was arrested by the virtue of an arrest warrant issued on September 16, 2019 by Raymond C Viray, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court, Branch 75, in Olongapo City with criminal case number 2019-1322 for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165.

Sembrano said that Viray recommend “no bail" for Detondoy.

Sembrano commended the members of Olongapo City Police Office and Police Station 2 "for a job well done .OCPO will continue its unwavering efforts to eradicate all forms of illegal drugs within the City. "

Sembrano added that the Olongapo police's campaign is "in adherence to the marching orders of General Archie Gamboa, Chief PNP, to intensify, reinvigorate the anti-criminality drive." Olongapo City is under Brigadier General Rhodel Sermonia, Central Luzon regional police director. – Rappler.com