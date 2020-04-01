MANILA, Philippines – Confirmed coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in Manila City jumped by 41, the biggest single-day leap so far, for a total of 116 as of Wednesday, April 1.

This was announced by the capital's mayor Isko Moreno during his evening Facebook live address, adding that their patients under investigation (PUI) of having the virus had also climbed to 298 from 268 the previous day.

Deaths related to COVID-19 also swelled to 17 from 10 the previous day. Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 4 to 19.

These figures count Manila residents infected with the disease. Not all COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the city are residents of Manila .

During his address, he called on Manila residents to continue following lockdown guidelines set by the national government and the curfew passed by the local government.

"'Wag na natin patagalin ito (Let's not prolong this)," Moreno said, referring to the lockdown.

Manila City has converted a floor of the Sta Ana Hospital to become the Manila Infectious Disease Control Center (MIDCC). If cases continue to rise, Moreno earlier said that they will convert the entire hospital to receive only COVID-19 patients.

The Philippines reported 227 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 2,311. The country also recorded 8 more deaths, bringing the total death toll to 96. – Rappler.com