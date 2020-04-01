PAMPANGA, Philippines – Provincial authorities reported 3 new novel coronavirus cases here and 4 others in nearby Tarlac on Wednesday, April 1.

However, there were discrepancies in the figures released by the Pampanga provincial government and the towns of Porac and San Simon, where the latest coronavirus patients live.

The provincial government said that there was one confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease brought by the coronavirus, in San Simon. But on its official Facebook page, the San Simon municipal government said that as of Tuesday evening, March 31, there were 2 confirmed cases.

The Pampanga Public Information Office said that there was only one COVID-case in Porac but the municipal health advisory released on Wednesday afternoon said that they have 2 cases.

Pampanga has, so far, 13 COVID-19 cases:

San Fernando- 3

Floridablanca- 2

Macabebe- 2

San Simon- 2

Porac- 2

Bacolor- 1

Apalit- 1

Three of the patients have died, one each from San Fernando, Bacolor, and Apalit.

Pampanga has 140 patients under investigation (PUI), 6 of whom have died, 32 have been discharged from hospitals, and 67 are under self-quarantine.

It has 14,446 persons under monitoring (PUMs) and 7,453 of them have completed the required 14-day self-quarantine.

In Tarlac, the provincial government said that the province has 17 COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday.

The following are the profiles of the new Tarlac cases:

10 th case : a 64-year-old man from Camiling town with no travel history. The man already recovered and has been discharged from a private hospital in his hometown. Provincial health authorities continue to monitor his recovery.

: a 64-year-old man from Camiling town with no travel history. The man already recovered and has been discharged from a private hospital in his hometown. Provincial health authorities continue to monitor his recovery. 11 th case : a 58-year-old man from Tarlac City who was admitted to the Tarlac Provincial Hospital due to pneumonia. He has recovered from COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital.

: a 58-year-old man from Tarlac City who was admitted to the Tarlac Provincial Hospital due to pneumonia. He has recovered from COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. 12 th and 13th cases : a man and a woman from Paniqui town. Both are asymptomatic. The woman travelled to Europe. The 2 had close contact with a family member who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

: a man and a woman from Paniqui town. Both are asymptomatic. The woman travelled to Europe. The 2 had close contact with a family member who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. 14 th case : a 40-year-old woman from Victoria town who had traveled to Metro Manila. She is still confined at a hospital and is in stable condition.

: a 40-year-old woman from Victoria town who had traveled to Metro Manila. She is still confined at a hospital and is in stable condition. 15 th case : a 34-year-old man from Bamban town who is recovering

: a 34-year-old man from Bamban town who is recovering 16 th case : a 67-year-old woman from Paniqui town who had contact with a COVID-19 positive person. She has recovered and is being monitored in her home.

: a 67-year-old woman from Paniqui town who had contact with a COVID-19 positive person. She has recovered and is being monitored in her home. 17th case: a 62-year-old woman from Camiling town. She is still confined the Tarlac Provincial Hospital in Tarlac City.

As of Wednesday, there are 100 PUIs in Tarlac with severe symptoms, 43 of them have tested negative for the coronavirus, while 277 PUI have mild symptoms; and 17,444 are persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Of the 100 severe PUIs, 18 have died, including 3 who are not residents of Tarlac.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,311 COVID-19 cases, with 96 deaths and 50 recoveries. – Rappler.com